(Bloomberg) -- Joules Group Plc slumped after the British retailer said it hired KPMG to advise on how to shore up its cash position.

Joules is working with the debt advisers to improve profitability, cash generation and liquidity, the company said in a statement Monday. The stock dropped as much as 25% in London to 25 pence, the lowest level on record.

The chain, best known for its patterned prints and brightly-colored Wellington boots, is struggling as the rising cost of living in the UK damps consumer appetite.

Joules issued a profit warning earlier this year and Chief Executive Officer Nick Jones announced his departure. The company said in May that profit performance is falling below management’s expectations in some areas of the business, particularly in its home and garden division.

After stock delays and rising freight costs caused by the pandemic, retailers are now contending with the highest inflation in four decades. That’s prompting consumers to spend less on clothing and homewares and keep the money for their groceries and energy bills.

As part of its efforts to simplify the business and boost profitability, Joules is reducing the number of wholesale accounts it works with, cutting costs and shortening lead times on getting products to market. The company said Monday it expects to have sufficient liquidity to manage demands during its peak borrowing period.

Joules issued the statement in response to an article published by The Sunday Times that said the “struggling” company had called in advisers to help improve its cash position.

