A prestigious medical journal is casting doubt on the source of data used in two high-profile studies that have looked at how older drugs, including the antimalarial hydroxychloroquine, are being used in Covid-19 patients.

On Tuesday, the New England Journal of Medicine published an “expression of concern” about a study published by the journal on May 1 that looked at the use of heart drugs called ACE inhibitors in coronavirus patients. The journal raised the alarm after the group that contributed most of the data for the study, Surgisphere Corp., faced questions last week over data from another study in the journal Lancet about treating Covid-19 with hydroxychloroquine.

The New England Journal of Medicine said in the note that “substantive concerns have been raised about the quality of the information in that database.” The study showed that people who take the heart drugs don’t face higher risks from Covid-19.

“We have asked the authors to provide evidence that the data are reliable,” the journal said. “In the interim and for the benefit of our readers, we are publishing this Expression of Concern about the reliability of their conclusions.”

A call Tuesday to Surgisphere wasn’t answered.

Hydroxychloroquine has been touted by U.S. President Donald Trump as a safe treatment for the coronavirus and is under investigation in a number of international trials. Safety concerns raised by the Lancet study led many researchers to curtail testing of the drug, including in an international trial coordinated by the World Health Organization.

The Lancet study used data from Surgisphere that consolidates medical records from around the globe. Last week, more more than 200 scientists signed a letter to the journal asking for greater transparency regarding the hospitals where patients’ medical records came from and the method of analysis, along with other issues. The Lancet, in a post on Twitter, said corrections had been made to the study but that its results and conclusions remained unchanged.

Surgisphere, based in Chicago, has said it has agreements with hospitals, countries and governments that prevent it from sharing more of its data. The company takes data security and privacy very seriously, according to a statement about the Lancet study on Surgisphere’s website.

While the issue is still being studied, the New England Journal referred its readers to two other papers on the topic of ACE inhibitors and coronavirus.

