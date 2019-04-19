(Bloomberg) -- A 29-year journalist died in a “terror incident” in Northern Ireland, according to police, who linked her death to dissident republicans.

Local freelance journalist Lyra McKee died after shots were fired in Derry, or Londonderry, police said, adding they had begun a murder inquiry. The shooting took place amid rioting after police searches in one district of the city.

The so-called New IRA were probably behind the killing, according to police.

“This news, coming on Good Friday, is a dark reminder to us all that our peace is fragile and that we must protect it everyday from those who want to shatter the progress that we have made,” said Colum Eastwood, a local member of the region’s power-sharing assembly.

The episode is a reminder of the lingering tensions in the region. The walled city of Derry has been inextricably linked with the Northern Irish conflict, since “Bloody Sunday” in 1972 when British troops shot dead 13 unarmed civilians. While violence has largely died out since the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, tensions continue to simmer, possibly fermented by Brexit. In January, a car bomb exploded in the city.

Still, there there seems little prospect of the widespread conflict that claimed 3,500 lives erupting again. In the year through April, two security related deaths were recorded, three fewer than occurred during the previous year.

