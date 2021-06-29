(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. agreed to buy OpenInvest, a financial-technology firm that offers services for values-based investing.

Founded in 2015, OpenInvest is backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Y Combinator, among others, JPMorgan said Tuesday in a statement. Terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed.

“Clients are increasingly focused on understanding the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact of their portfolios and using that information to make investment decisions that better align with their goals,” Mary Erdoes, chief executive officer of JPMorgan’s asset- and wealth-management business, said in the statement.

The acquisition follows JPMorgan’s recent takeover of 55ip, a fintech that focuses on helping investors cut their tax liabilities. The moves position the New York-based bank to broaden offerings to financial advisers, a key source of growth in the asset-management industry.

With returns in flux because of rock-bottom interest rates and volatility, investors have been focusing more on how their portfolios perform after accounting for taxes. At the same time, many are stressing the importance of sustainable and socially-conscious investing.

