(Bloomberg) -- The potential for lower food prices in Europe is reason to be cautious on the grocery sector, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Borja Olcese.

The broker downgraded stocks from Tesco Plc to Royal Ahold Delhaize NV on Tuesday, sending share prices lower.

“Deflation is a real possibility,” Olcese wrote in a note Tuesday, adding that the implications of falling prices are “not factored into either expectations or share prices.”

Food inflation still remains high at a global level amid trade disruptions and extreme weather conditions. Grocery bills in the UK surged at their fastest pace in more than four decades earlier this year, though recent data suggest that food inflation is cooling. While JPMorgan’s base case is for food inflation to normalize this year, further consumer stress could result in deflationary pressures, Olcese said.

Ahold Delhaize and B&M European Value Retail SA were both downgraded to underweight from overweight, while Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA was cut to underweight from neutral and Tesco was lowered to neutral from overweight.

Ahold Delhaize fell as much as 6.8% in Amsterdam, the steepest decline since May 2022. Tesco slid as much as 3.1% in London, while Jeronimo Martins dropped as much as 4.8%. Personal care, drug and grocery stores was the worst-performing subgroup in Europe’s benchmark Stoxx 600 Index.

Meanwhile, the broker upgraded Etablissements Franz Colruyt NV to overweight from underweight, citing the company’s capital return potential. Shares in the Belgian retailer rose more than 6% intra-day.

Olcese said JPMorgan was the first among sell-side analysts to change its view on the food retail sector. “Current sentiment and valuations make for an unattractive risk reward as investors start to reassess portfolios into 2024,” he wrote.

