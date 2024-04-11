JPMorgan Analysts Say Buy M&S Shares For First Time Since 2015

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts turned bullish on Marks & Spencer Group Plc for the first time in almost a decade as the British retailer wins market share in clothing.

Georgina Johanan and Charlotte Barrie lifted Mark & Spencer’s rating to overweight from neutral, sending shares as much as 3.3% higher on the day. Their new price target of 330 pence sees the stock gaining around 30% over the next year from Wednesday’s close.

“Evidence of sustainable share gains at Marks & Spencer is attractive,” the analysts said in a note, citing statistics from market research group Kantar.

JPMorgan downgraded M&S to neutral from overweight in 2015, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Since then, the stock has fallen by almost 50%.

The shares have rebounded since the end of 2022 as the company stocked more fashionable clothing brands and homeware sales improved. The company resumed dividend payments and rejoined the blue-chip FTSE 100 index.

“Customer perception of the style, quality and value provided by Marks & Spencer have all improved,” JPMorgan’s analysts said.

