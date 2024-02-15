(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Asset Management has left a $68 trillion investor coalition that’s focused on pressing the world’s biggest emitters of greenhouse gases to decarbonize.

A spokeswoman for the money manager, which oversees $3.1 trillion of assets, said the firm won’t renew its membership in Climate Action 100+ because it has made significant investments in developing its own climate risk engagement framework. The asset management unit of the largest US bank said it now has a team of 40 dedicated sustainable investing professionals.

CA100+ was set up in 2017 and counts Amundi SA, BlackRock Inc. and Legal & General Investment Management among its members. JPMorgan Asset Management’s departure from the climate group was earlier reported by the Financial Times.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we see more defections, especially given that there’s now a cost, such as potential litigation, that wasn’t there when companies joined,” said Lance Dial, a Boston-based partner at law firm K&L Gates LLP. “Attorneys general have subpoenaed firms about their membership of these groups.”

A spokesman for CA100+ said more than 700 investors are “committed to managing climate risk and preserving shareholder value through their participation in the initiative.” He declined to comment specifically on JPMorgan Asset Management beyond confirming the money manager has left the initiative.

JPMorgan Asset Management participated in the first stage of CA100+ but won’t be involved in the next phase where signatories will be expected to move from requesting companies to make climate-related disclosures to pushing them to implement transition plans.

When JPMorgan Asset Management joined the initiative in 2020, it said membership of the group was the culmination of years of work exploring how to insert environmental, social and governance issues into the investment process. Since then, both the bank and the investor coalition have become political targets in a Republican campaign against ESG investing in the US.

For Michael Sheren, a former senior adviser at the Bank of England who’s now a fellow at the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, the asset manager’s decision to quit is indicative of a political environment that’s ignoring the grave future risks posed by a warming planet.

“The political winds aren’t rewarding climate-active firms today, but climate risk and regulations aren’t going away in the mid to long run, so short-term decisions may need to be undone when those longer term threats begin to manifest or regulators clamp down harder,” Sheren said. “JPMorgan pulling out matters because it sends the wrong, short-sighted signal and gives cover for others to do the same.”

The political pushback has been gaining pace since 2021 when Texas was among the first states to pass laws that restrict government contracts with businesses that take what they regard as punitive stances toward the fossil-fuel industry.

Since then, GOP officials across the country have launched investigations into banks and asset managers, introduced anti-ESG laws and pulled funds from Wall Street firms such as BlackRock, which was a champion of ESG investing.

CA100+, which grew rapidly as investor enthusiasm for climate action soared in the years after the signing of the Paris climate accord, hasn’t escaped GOP scrutiny, with House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, going as far as calling the group an “ESG cartel.”

The result of these Republican-led anti-ESG campaigns has been that many fund managers that committed to align their portfolios with net zero emissions and used to boast of their green credentials are downplaying or hiding them. And membership of climate finance groups, which was once seen as badge of honor and featured prominently in press releases and company reports, has now become a liability.

Meanwhile, progress from big emitters in cutting emissions has stalled amid an energy crisis caused largely by Russia’s war against Ukraine and wavering political commitment to climate policies.

CA100+ was started to push the likes of BP Plc, Exxon Mobil Corp. and Glencore Plc to improve governance, curb emissions and strengthen climate-related financial disclosures. In a recently-launched second phase of CA100+, investors are requested to “ask companies to move from words to action,” for example by actively reducing emissions.

This more activist phase may cause extra challenges to investors trying to maintain a lower profile for climate actions.

