(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase Executive Director Patrick McHugh testified at Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial that Jeffrey Epstein wired tens of millions of dollars to the British socialite.

McHugh was called to the stand on Monday by prosecutors to describe transactions involving Epstein’s accounts. On Oct. 19, 1999, Epstein sold $18.3 million worth of stock, then transferred that amount to Maxwell, the banker said. He did a similar $5 million transfer in September 2002 and one for $7.4 million in June 2007.

Prosecutors claim Maxwell trafficked underage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse. McHugh’s testimony followed that of “Kate,” one of four women expected to testify that Maxwell lured them into sex with Epstein, her ex-boyfriend.

