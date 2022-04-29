(Bloomberg) -- A JPMorgan Chase & Co. financial adviser filed a federal workplace complaint accusing the bank of harboring a culture of “unchecked greed, avarice and misogyny” and undermining her by excluding her from client meetings and taking away her resources.

Gwen Campbell, who brought $1.1 billion in assets when she moved to JPMorgan in 2020, was subjected to “name-calling” and “sexist decrees,” according to her complaint filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Friday. “Among other things, Campbell has been yelled at and belittled, called ‘a nobody’ and ‘confused’ and told to ‘settle down’ and ‘be nice,”’ her lawyers said in the complaint.

JPMorgan didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Campbell sued the bank in December in federal court alleging that private bankers in a different unit have been “ruthlessly” poaching her clients.

She dropped the lawsuit the same month to instead pursue claims against the bank in arbitration after a judge denied her request to temporarily bar fellow bankers at JPMorgan from soliciting business with clients she brought with her when she was recruited from Bank of America Corp.

