(Bloomberg) -- Despite the layoffs across the finance industry, there are no signs of that in JPMorgan Chase & Co’s or Bank of America’s fourth-quarter results.

JPMorgan’s headcount rose 2% to 293,723 from 288,474 last quarter, the company said in its earnings release. This is up 8% from 271,025 in 2021’s fourth quarter.

Overall headcount at Bank of America jumped to 216,823 in the quarter, that’s higher than the 208,248 they had a year earlier and the 213,270 they had in the prior quarter.

However, Wells Fargo & Co’s headcount dropped to 238,698 in its last quarter, according to its fourth-quarter results. This is far less than the 249,435 they had a year ago and even slightly smaller than the 239,209 they had in the prior quarter.

At Bank of America, even though they added more than 3,500 to staffing levels in the last year, personnel costs were still basically flat at $9 billion. At Wells Fargo, which shed almost 11,000 jobs in the last year, personnel costs also were basically flat at $8.4 billion.

