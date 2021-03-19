(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Leslie Gillin left the firm after about a year as chief marketing officer, according to people briefed on the change.

Gillin joined JPMorgan four years ago to lead the biggest U.S. bank’s co-brand credit-card business. She was appointed chief marketing officer at the start of 2020 to replace Kristin Lemkau, who became chief executive officer of U.S. wealth management, a new unit at the time. Gillin is leaving the firm for personal reasons, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

JPMorgan has not yet named Gillin’s replacement, the person said. The bank spent $2.5 billion on marketing last year, 26% less than in 2019, according to its most recent earnings disclosure, as card income fell amid the coronavirus pandemic and banks reined in spending on customer acquisition.

In her most recent role, Gillin oversaw the biggest marketing budget among large U.S. banks. While the crisis forced the lender to pull back in 2020, JPMorgan has said it plans to restore its spending on consumer marketing to pre-pandemic levels this year.

The bank didn’t have a comment on Gillin’s departure. Gillin didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

