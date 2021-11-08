JPMorgan, Citigroup to Get Slice of $21 Million Saudi IPO Fee

(Bloomberg) -- Lenders and advisers including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. are expected to share $21 million in fees from the Saudi stock exchange’s initial public offering.

The U.S. banks along with SNB Capital, the investment-banking unit of Saudi National Bank, are the global coordinators and underwriters of Saudi Tadawul Group Holding’s IPO. The offering expenses are estimated at about 80 million riyals ($21 million), according to the prospectus.

The fees compare with the $42 million that lenders and advisers including JPMorgan and Citigroup shared from ACWA Power International’s IPO in September.

