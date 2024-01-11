(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. will exclude Egypt from local-currency bond indexes tracked by billions of dollars worth of emerging market funds, underscoring the pressure on the country to resolve dire shortages of foreign exchange.

The North African nation will be cut from JPMorgan’s Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets, a suite of indexes tracked by more than $200 billion of funds, on Jan. 31. It will also be removed from a group of indexes known as ELMI+ on March 29, the US bank said in a report viewed by Bloomberg.

“Based on investors’ feedback, the FX convertibility issues have persisted,” JPMorgan said. It added these have made it difficult for investors to replicate the indexes.

Egypt is reeling from its worst economic crisis in decades and deep shortages of dollars that are roiling businesses in the nation of 105 million. JPMorgan placed it on “index watch” — a signal it may be excluded — in September.

Egypt has a weight of roughly 0.6% in the GBI-EM Global Diversified Index. Other countries include China, Turkey, Brazil, Mexico and South Africa.

“This will limit the recovery in portfolio inflow going forward, even after any further pound devaluation or expansion of the IMF program,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC. “It will increase the external funding challenges, even though the government is looking to increase FDI inflows to boost capital inflows.”

Three Devaluations

Egypt has devalued its currency three times since early 2022, leading the pound to lose half its value against the dollar. But the scarcity of hard currency is still severe.

While the pound’s official rate is 30.9 per dollar, it trades around 54 on the black market.

Authorities reached a deal with the International Monetary Fund on a $3 billion rescue program more than a year ago, and they are negotiating now increasing the size of the loan, little of which has been disbursed.

The IMF has waited to see if authorities would allow greater flexibility in the exchange rate and make good on other promises before completing delayed reviews and handing over more funds.

Officials, including Finance Minister Mohamed Maait and central bank governor Hassan Abdalla, held meetings this week with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. She said on Wednesday the fund “remains a strong partner to Egypt in these difficult times.”

The officials also met US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

