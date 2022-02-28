(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Danske Bank A/S were among asset managers to freeze funds with exposure to Russian assets amid a plunge in markets.

JPMorgan Asset Management said it suspended the JPM Emerging Europe Equity fund and wouldn’t accept any orders to buy or sell shares in the fund, according to a letter to investors Monday. Danske Invest Management said it is suspending trading in its Eastern European fund, according to a separate statement.

“Due to the escalating conflict between Russia and the Ukraine, local market trading conditions are not currently operating as they normally would do,” JPMorgan said in the letter. “We understand that being unable to deal in the fund is frustrating and we will take the decision to lift this suspension as soon as we consider it is in the best interests of existing shareholders to do so.”

The moves occurred during a turbulent day for financial markets after a new wave of sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine were unveiled over the weekend. Countries across the globe moved to isolate Russia from global finance by introducing measures including preventing its central bank from using much of its foreign reserves and excluding some Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system that facilitates trillions of dollars worth of transactions.

Russia attempted to shield its economy and took steps including banning brokers from selling securities held by foreigners.

The new sanctions hammered funds managed by some of Europe’s largest asset managers including Amundi SA and Schroders Plc, where strategies were either focused solely on Russia or had heavy exposure to companies based in the country. More funds are expected to follow suit and shut their doors to redemptions.

“If a fund is a daily dealing fund, it will need to produce a daily net asset value.” Jonathan Miller, director of manager research ratings at Morningstar said. “Given how things stand, it could prove tricky. The last resort, would be to suspend dealing.”

Russian equities made up 0.27% of long-term European assets in funds and ETFs, or 32.8 billion euros ($36.8 billion) of the 12 trillion euros of total assets as of Jan. 31, according to data compiled by Morningstar.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.