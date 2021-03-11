(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s co-head of technology, media and telecommunications investment banking in Asia is leaving the U.S. bank to join a data-center company backed by Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, according to people familiar with the matter.

Yaniv Ghitis will lead corporate development at Digital Edge DC, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. He will be in charge of the platform’s mergers and acquisitions, strategy, partnerships and joint ventures, they said.

The dealmaker will continue to be based in Hong Kong, where he has been during 13 of his 17 years at JPMorgan, the people said. He was previously located in Tel Aviv, New York and London, they said.

During Ghitis’ time at JPMorgan, the bank worked for companies including Southeast Asian ride-hailing giant Grab Holdings Inc., Hong Kong telecommunications provider HKBN Ltd. and other telecom infrastructure companies such as the U.S.’s Equinix Inc. and China’s GDS Holdings Ltd. The lender advised South Korea’s biggest food delivery app Woowa Brothers Corp. on its $4 billion sale to Delivery Hero SE.

Digital Edge DC is seeking to build a data-center platform focused on acquiring and developing carrier-neutral data centers and other digital infrastructure assets across Asia Pacific. Based in Singapore, it was formed in August by U.S. infrastructure-focused private equity firm Stonepeak and a group of former senior executives from companies including Equinix, Facebook Inc., Tata Communications Ltd. and Macquarie Group Ltd.

Stonepeak, its investors and Digital Edge DC’s management have committed $1 billion in equity capital to the new firm, which has already made two initial investments in data centers in Japan.

A representative for JPMorgan declined to comment. Digital Edge DC did not respond to requests for comment.

