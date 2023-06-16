JPMorgan Defeats Bid to Depose Dimon Again in Epstein Suit by US Virgin Islands

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon won’t face a second round of questioning in the bank’s litigation over its ties to Jeffrey Epstein, after a judge blocked an attempt to reopen depositions in the case.

The US Virgin Islands, which is suing JPMorgan for knowingly benefiting from Epstein’s sex trafficking, had asked for a federal court’s approval to question one former and two current bank employees, including Dimon. He had already faced a seven-hour deposition on May 26, denying ever meeting Epstein.

On Friday, US District Judge Jed Rakoff denied the USVI’s request.

The USVI is confident the evidence obtained so far is sufficient to prove the bank facilitated and concealed Epstein’s crimes, a spokesperson for the territory said.

Lawyers for the USVI had argued that the bank turned over important information after the first round of depositions. They said it had produced a summary of emails between former JPMorgan executive Jes Staley and Epstein, compiled after Epstein’s death in 2019. The document was produced on May 28, so the USVI didn’t have a chance to ask Dimon about it when he was deposed.

An Epstein victim, identified under the legal pseudonym Jane Doe, filed a similar lawsuit against the bank last year and also sought to question Dimon again. That case is approaching an end, after Doe reached a proposed $290 million settlement with the bank on June 12.

The case is USVI v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, 22-cv-10904, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

