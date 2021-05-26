(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. stopped running a public bond sale mid-way through the marketing process after it was unable to source sufficient demand at a particular price, according to people familiar with the matter.

The bank, along with BNP Paribas SA, was mandated to sell a 75 million-euro ($92 million) deal for automotive component manufacturer Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH earlier this month. But when the transaction priced, Adler named only BNP Paribas as the bookrunner.

Representatives for BNP Paribas and JPMorgan Chase declined to comment.

This unusual development in the capital market shows that there are limits to what investors are willing to pay despite their hunger for yield. The deal, which will be added to Adler’s existing 350 million euro bond, took weeks to get off the ground because investors were overwhelmed by the record amount of junk bond sales and passed on an offering that would be small and too potentially illiquid to trade.

It meant that during the marketing process, banks had to dig deep to find investor interest, and at the right price. JPMorgan attempted to place the deal with investors at a cash price of between 94 and 95 but were unable to find sufficient demand, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, BNP Paribas was able to place the deal with investors, albeit at a lower price of 92.5. The price equates to a yield of around 7%. Higher-yielding securities have been scarce this year, typically leading to oversubscribed bond sales, despite analysts sounding the alarm on rich valuations.

European high-yield bonds are on track to post their first monthly loss since September with returns for the sector delivering negative 0.03%, according to Bloomberg Barclays indexes.

Signs of waning appetite for the sector have also emerged in recent fund flow data. Investors in Europe withdrew $189 million from high-yield funds last week, adding to the $126 million pulled from the previous week.

