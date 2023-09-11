(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Luke Butterworth, co-head of the equity syndicate desk for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, has left the firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

He’s set to join hedge fund Qube Research & Technologies, said the people, all of whom requested anonymity to discuss the move.

Representatives for JPMorgan and Qube declined to comment. Butterworth didn’t respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

London-based Butterworth worked at the US bank for two decades, his LinkedIn profile shows. Qube, led by Chief Executive Officer Pierre-Yves Morlat and Chief Investment Officer Laurent Laizet, was spun out of Credit Suisse and has quietly grown into a roughly $11 billion investment operation.

