(Bloomberg) -- Spanish elections in July will likely deliver a government led by the conservative People’s Party, which would be a positive outcome for the economy, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The impact of a PP government “might affect especially corporate investment, which has languished since” Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez took power in mid-2018, JP Morgan analyst Marco Protopapa said in a note to clients dated May 30. A PP government may also lead to some revision of the European Union recovery fund plans and will lead “to a material delay” of the current administration’s request to tap loans from those funds.

The analyst’s comments follow Sanchez’s surprise decision to call a snap election for July 23, following a widespread defeat in regional and local elections on May 28. A poll published by El Confidencial on Wednesday shows the PP winning 144 seats and far-right party Vox clinching 52 in the 350-member Parliament, giving them an ample combined majority to form a government.

JP Morgan’s base case scenario is for the PP to govern with outside support from Vox, though Protopapa doesn’t rule out a coalition between the two parties as a last resort.

Whether the PP governs or the Socialist Party manages to hold on to power, the analyst said Spain likely “remains largely insulated from bouts of political/policy risk linked to populism or euro-skepticism.”

