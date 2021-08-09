(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased pay for junior sales, trading and research analysts across its corporate and investment banking division, according to a person familiar with the matter.

First-year analysts will now get $100,000 up from $85,000, according to the person, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter. Second-year analysts will get $105,000 from $90,000 while third-year staff, who got $95,000, will now be paid $110,000, said the person.

The new pay levels take effect in February, the person said.

JPMorgan recently offered a pay increase for its junior investment bankers as it sought to ease pressures on the young employees who were over worked amid record levels of deal flow. The firm’s latest pay rises go beyond that to reward all analysts in its corporate and investment banking division.

