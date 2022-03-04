(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. investment banking veteran Erik Oken is joining alternative asset manager MidOcean Partners after three decades at the U.S. lender, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Oken will work in MidOcean’s private equity business and focus on consumer transactions, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing the move.

In a career at JPMorgan that began in 1991, Oken was appointed last year as a global chair of investment banking. He also joined the executive committee to focus on courting top clients and mentoring younger bankers.

He previously served as global head of consumer and retail investment banking for more than a decade, said the people. He was part of the equities business in the 1990s and ran the firm’s convertible and high-yield new issue operations.

Representatives for JPMorgan and MidOcean declined to comment. Oken didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

MidOcean’s private equity arm specializes in middle-market transactions in the consumer and business services sectors. The New York-based firm’s investments include Casper’s Ice Cream, Imagine Skincare, Nutrabolt and Louisiana Fish Fry, according to its website.

