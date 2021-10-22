(Bloomberg) -- Jeff Katz, the former global head of commodities at JPMorgan Chase & Co, has joined hedge fund Millennium Management, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Katz joined JPMorgan in 2005 and left in the summer this year, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was previously with Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Kapil Bhatia, JPMorgan’s Global Head of Energy Trading, will step into Katz’s role, with Akesh Amin, based in London backfilling Kapil’s role, according to some of the people, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public.

Izzy Englander’s Millennium is a multi-strategy hedge fund firm which has more than $57 billion in assets under management, according to its website.

JPMorgan and Millennium didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Katz declined to comment.

