(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s veteran health-care investment banker Robbie Huffines will retire from the firm in the first quarter of next year.

Huffines, a global chairman of investment banking since 2017, will relocate to Charleston, South Carolina with his wife to start a not-for-profit organization focused on improving the mental health of children in underserved communities, according to a memo reviewed by Bloomberg News.

A representative for JPMorgan confirmed the content of the memo.

Huffines joined JPMorgan’s mergers and acquisitions group in 1991 with a focus on healthcare transactions. He was a global co-head of healthcare investment banking from 2002 to 2010 before being promoted to vice chairman, the memo showed.

He’s worked with companies such as Johnson & Johnson on its takeover of Abiomed for more than $16 billion as well as Merck & Co Inc. and Eli Lilly & Co. Huffines also advised Celgene on its $74 billion sale to Bristol Myers Squibb in 2019 and Sanofi on its $20 billion acquisition of Genzyme in 2011.

“In these roles and as a member of the global banking management team and former co-chair of the Global Strategic Advisory Council, Robbie has been a trusted advisor to clients and colleagues alike, helping to deepen relationships and foster a winning, collaborative culture,” Jim Casey and Vis Raghavan, global co-heads of investment banking, said.

