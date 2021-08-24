(Bloomberg) -- Vamos SA, a Brazilian truck-rental company controlled by Simpar SA, has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co. for a potential equity offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The share sale could raise about 1 billion reais ($191 million), said the people, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. A representative for Vamos declined to comment, while JPMorgan didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Shares of Vamos are up 150% since the company went public in Sao Paulo in January, pushing its market value to 14.8 billion reais.

Brazilian equity offerings have totaled 126 billion reais year-to-date, up 51% from same period in 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

