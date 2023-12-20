(Bloomberg) -- Vibra Energia SA, Brazil’s largest fuel distributor, has engaged JPMorgan Chase & Co. to advise it in potential upcoming deals after rejecting a proposed merger last month, according to people familiar with the matter.

Vibra is working with the Wall Street bank after rejecting a non-binding proposal to merge with Eneva SA, a power company that counts Banco BTG Pactual SA and the billionaire Moreira Salles family as its main shareholders, said the people, asking not to be named as the talks aren’t public. Its board said last month the proposal wasn’t attractive, and added it would be monitoring any updates in case Eneva wanted to “significantly improve” the proposed terms.

Vibra said “it will engage advisers for negotiations should Eneva choose to make a new offer,” without commenting on JPMorgan. The Wall Street bank declined to comment.

Eneva was planning a business tie-up that would have shareholders of each company holding a 50% in the new firm. BTG and Cambuhy Investimentos — the private equity firm for one of Brazil’s richest families — each own more than 20% of the company.

