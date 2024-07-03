(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. hired Barclays Plc dealmaker Douglas Melsheimer, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Melsheimer, who’s based in New York, is set to join JPMorgan after a period of garden leave, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing an appointment that isn’t yet public. He’ll be a managing director within the firm’s technology investment-banking group, led by Madhu Namburi. Melsheimer will focus on mid-cap tech clients, an area JPMorgan is increasingly focused on.

A JPMorgan spokesperson declined to comment. A representative for Barclays had no immediate comment.

Melsheimer joined Barclays as a managing director in technology investment banking in early 2023, after roughly five years at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

