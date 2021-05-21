(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has hired Chris Gartin as a managing director in its health-care investment banking group, according to people familiar with the matter.

Gartin, who will be joining JPMorgan this summer, was most recently a health-care investment banker at Citigroup Inc., where he was promoted to managing director in 2019. He joined Citigroup in 2008 and worked there for eight years before leaving for Malin Corp. in 2017 and then returning to Citigroup in 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He has advised health-care companies including Celgene Corp. on its $74 billion sale to Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. in a deal announced in 2019.

Health-care investment banking runs in Gartin’s family. His father, Clint Gartin, is chairman of investment banking at Morgan Stanley, having previously run health-care investment banking at the firm. The father and son advised on opposite sides of Bristol-Myers’ purchase of Celgene, Reuters reported at the time.

Representatives for JPMorgan and Citigroup declined to comment. Gartin didn’t respond to requests for comment.

