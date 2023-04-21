(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has hired Deutsche Bank AG’s global co-head of health-care investment banking.

Nick Richitt will join the New York-based firm this summer to co-lead JPMorgan’s North American health-care services investment banking effort, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News. He’ll report to Mike Gaito, JPMorgan’s head of global health-care investment banking.

Richitt has worked at Deutsche Bank since 2017 and before that held roles at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and Oppenheimer, Finra records show.

He’s been involved in some of the highest-profile health-care technology deals in recent years, including Signify Health Inc.’s roughly $8 billion sale to CVS Health Corp. He also advised Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman on their $17 billion buyout of health information technology company Athenahealth Inc. and Ciox Health LLC on its merger with Datavant Inc.

Representatives for JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

