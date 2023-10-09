(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. hired Jason Doneger as head of US equity syndicate, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Doneger was most recently a managing director and head of syndicate in TD Cowen’s capital-markets division. TD Cowen is a division of TD Securities, which is an arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Before TD Cowen, he spent roughly 14 years at Barclays Capital and its predecessor, Lehman Brothers, Finra records show. At Barclays, Doneger held roles including head of Delta-1 sales in the Americas and head of US cash sales trading, his LinkedIn profile shows.

A JPMorgan spokeswoman declined to comment. A Cowen representative didn’t immediately have a comment.

