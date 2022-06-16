(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has appointed Gokul Mani as head of equity capital market transactions in emerging markets across Europe, the Middle East and Africa amid a listings boom in the Persian Gulf.

Mani will join the US bank later this summer from the London Stock Exchange Group Plc, where he was head of the Middle East and Africa for the capital markets team, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. A representative for JPMorgan confirmed the contents of the memo.

He previously worked at Bank of America Corp. in various roles across investment banking and ECM. Mani will take over from Nicolas Skaff, who is now head of EMEA private capital markets at JPMorgan. After spending the last decade in Dubai, Mani will be based in London.

Initial public offerings from Middle East represent over 70% of this year’s issuance across the wider region, the highest proportion for any first half on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Listings in the Gulf have boomed in 2022 as high oil prices and equity inflows stoke demand for share sales. In mainland Europe, meanwhile, IPOs have slowed to a trickle as the war in Ukraine, market volatility, runaway inflation and hawkish central banks weigh on investor appetite.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.