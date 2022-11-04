(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. hired SVB Securities banker Zheniya Sidarchuk as a managing director focused on technology mergers and acquisitions, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

San Francisco-based Sidarchuk is set to join JPMorgan next week, said the people, all of whom requested anonymity as the appointment isn’t yet public. She was most recently a senior managing director at SVB, which she joined last year as part of a team exodus from UBS Group AG. Before joining UBS in 2017, she worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Finra records show.

Sidarchuk has worked on transactions including the sale of Brightly Software to Siemens AG; Precisely’s investment from Insight Partners and Partners Group; Autodesk Inc.’s acquisition of Innovyze; and the purchase of a Bazaarvoice majority stake by Thomas H. Lee Partners.

A JPMorgan spokeswoman declined to comment and an SVB spokeswoman didn’t immediately have a comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.