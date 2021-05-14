(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has hired Riaz Ladhabhoy from Barclays Plc to cover consumer and Internet investment banking, according to a memo reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Ladhabhoy will partner with Chris Grose, who leads the Disruptive Commerce Group within tech investment banking. Ladhabhoy will be based in San Francisco and report to Madhu Namburi, global head of technology investment banking, the memo said.

A representative for JPMorgan confirmed the contents of the memo. A representative for Barclays declined to comment.

Ladhabhoy, a managing director, had been head of internet banking for the Americas at Barclays, according to the memo. He joined Barclays from Deutsche Bank Group AG, according to Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records.

“With over 17 years of investment banking experience and extensive knowledge and relationships in the sector, we are excited to welcome Riaz as we expand our leading technology IB franchise,” Namburi said in the memo Friday.

Ladhabhoy has worked with technology companies including Uber Technologies Inc., DoorDash Inc., Unity Software Inc,, GoodRx Holdings Inc., Schibsted, Match Group Inc. and Pinterest Inc., according to a person familiar with his coverage area. He’s also worked with private equity firms including Silver Lake, Blackstone Group Inc., Clearlake Capital, Francisco Partners and Siris Capital, the person said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.