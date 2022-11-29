JPMorgan Is Among Banks Trying to Offload $417 Million of Debt for Betting Company 888

(Bloomberg) -- Banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley are set to return to markets to offload debt to betting company 888 Holdings Plc.

The lenders will seek to market £347 million ($417 million) of debt used to fund 888’s acquisition of William Hill International, said a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak about it. The banks had originally kept that amount on their balance sheets as a so-called delayed-draw term loan A. That has now been drawn, and the banks are looking to transfer the risk to investors.

Debt will be issued via one of 888’s existing securities, which include euro-denominated fixed- and floating-rate high-yield bonds and a dollar-denominated term loan B, said the person. The euro bonds are more liquid and trade at higher levels than the loans in the secondary market, so might be seen as a better option, they said.

A spokesperson for 888 and JPMorgan declined to comment; a representatives for Morgan Stanley didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Banks have been moving to tackle hung debt left on their books ahead of year-end, taking advantage of a deal window that has opened in recent weeks.

888 used the delayed-draw term loan A provided by the banks to redeem the bonds that William Hill had sold to investors. The gaming company is now tapping credit markets to allow the banks to sell on that debt.

Debt Sale

The firm is holding a capital markets day on Tuesday to update its stakeholders on its outlook. Following that, a syndication process could kick off in the next few weeks to close before the end of the year. Otherwise, the process could be expected in early January, the person said.

Floating-rate securities make up about 64% of 888’s gross debt load, which means the interest it pays on those securities have risen this year because of central bank hikes.

Raising more debt is likely to prove expensive. Its cost of borrowing could be around 11%, given the yield-to-worst on the company’s 2027 note currently stands at 10.9%.

In an update on April 7, 888 trimmed its enterprise valuation of the William Hill deal, putting it between £1.95 billion to £2.05 billion, down from £2.2 billion. The debt increased slightly as the amount of money used to buy a stake in the business was reduced.

In a move to cut its debt ratio of over four times earnings to a target of three-and-a-half times earnings by 2025, the company is expected to focus on cutting costs, realizing synergies and paying down debt with surplus cash. Dividends have also been suspended, the person said.

