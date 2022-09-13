(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is overhauling how it runs Wall Street’s biggest fixed-income trading business, handing control of key desks to two senior executives in the wake of recent departures from the unit.

Global equities head Jason Sippel will take over global credit markets, public finance and credit portfolio group lending, according to an internal memo Tuesday seen by Bloomberg News. Pranav Thakur will become head of global macro markets and emerging-markets credit, expanding his current role running currencies, commodities and emerging markets. Both report to Troy Rohrbaugh, JPMorgan’s global head of markets.

The appointments follow the planned departure of longtime credit-trading head Guy America, as well as the naming earlier this month of Charles Bristow to lead treasury and the chief investment office. Bristow previously oversaw global rates trading, fixed-income financing and markets portfolio management.

“As an industry leader in global markets, we continue to perform extremely well in challenging market conditions while investing in our people and technology,” Rohrbaugh wrote in the memo. “Please join me in congratulating Jason and Pranav on their expanded roles.”

A JPMorgan spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

JPMorgan boasts Wall Street’s biggest FICC-trading business, with $10.4 billion in first-half revenue this year. Grabbing the top spot in equities trading as well has long been a priority for top managers all the way up to Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon. Under Sippel, the New York-based bank finally eked out that title in the second quarter, outperforming both Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley for the first time since at least 2006.

