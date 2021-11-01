(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is selling bonds in the U.S. investment-grade market, adding to a streak of debt transactions from big Wall Street banks including Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp.

The biggest U.S. bank is selling bonds in a single-tranche transaction, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The bonds maturing in 11 years may yield 1.15 percentage points above Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private. The bank is the sole manager of the sale, the person said.

The surge of deals comes after big domestic banks reported strong third-quarter profits. Citigroup tapped the market last week with a $4 billion, three-part transaction that included a social bond.

Goldman Sachs has so far brought the biggest bond deal since posting earnings, having raised $9 billion in the high-grade bond market. Morgan Stanley priced $5 billion of debt since posting results, followed by the Citi deal. Meanwhile, Bank of America has raised $3.25 billion.

JPMorgan’s dealmakers posted their best quarter yet, riding what’s on track to be a record year for mergers and acquisitions. Fees from advising on deals almost tripled in the third quarter, crushing analysts’ estimates and helping to push the firm’s net income to $11.7 billion.

