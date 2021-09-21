(Bloomberg) --

JPMorgan Chase & Co. opened its digital retail bank in the U.K. on Tuesday as it expands its consumer business overseas.

The bank, called Chase, launched with a fee-free current account and plans to add savings and investment accounts along with loans, according to a statement. Chase will also try to tempt new customers with 1% cashback on debit card spending for the first year.

Britain’s consumer-banking market, long dominated by a handful of lenders, has in recent years seen digital startups emerge such as Monzo Bank Ltd. and Starling Bank Ltd. JPMorgan’s Wall Street rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc. brought its online bank, Marcus, to the U.K. in 2018.

JPMorgan agreed to buy U.K. digital wealth manager Nutmeg Saving and Investment in June as part of its attempt to build retail services in the country.

