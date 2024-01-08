(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is poised to assert its Wall Street ascendancy when it reports quarterly earnings this week that is expected to reveal revenue growth at sevenfold the average pace of its peers.

The lender is among the top US banks that will kick off another reporting season after a tumultuous year that saw the collapse of some regional lenders against a backdrop of macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty as well as rising interest rates.

While Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo Inc. and Bank of America Corp. are set to post declining profitability, the outlook for the sector is decidedly brighter with some Federal Reserve officials foreshadowing a soft economic landing as they pivot toward reversing the steepest interest-rate hikes in a generation.

Monday: Jefferies’ (JEF US) revenue is forecast to shrink for the ninth quarter in a row — by nearly 20% — amid an 86% slump in asset management sales. Strong equity- and debt-underwriting fees boosted investment banking revenue by 20%, though muted dealmaking weighed on its financial advisory business. Return on equity is seen bottoming out at 1.2% in the quarter before a potential rebound in investment banking activity this year.

Tuesday: Albertsons (ACI US) should see a slight rise in third-quarter same-store sales, buoyed by higher ticket spending even as food inflation abates, BI said. The grocery chain’s pre-market report could be its last given its looming merger with Kroger.

Tilray Brands’ (TLRY US) revenue likely rose 34% in the quarter, at about double the rate of growth seen in the previous quarter, led by its alcohol beverages and cannabis segments. The cannabis company is benefiting from its diversified business mix and active acquisition strategy, BI said.

Wednesday: Clothes retailer Aritzia (ATZ CN) should see a 39% fall in adjusted earnings per share in the quarter, its third successive double-digit decline. Same-store sales likely shrunk by 3.9% though gross margin pressures eased with select price increases and rises in warehousing costs abate, BI said.

Thursday: No notable earnings.

Friday: JPMorgan’s (JPM US) dominance continued unchallenged in the fourth quarter, with revenue projected to grow by 13%. The bank’s recent updates suggest it could surpass its net interest income guidance for the period. That would open the door to a possible lifting of its $80 billion mid-term target for the metric, Piper Sandler noted. JPMorgan’s strong capital position should see it weather any volatility in the new year, it added.

Net interest income at both Bank of America (BAC US) and Wells Fargo (WFC US) could contract in the fourth quarter, but improving asset yields should begin to offset funding cost pressures for lenders this year, Piper Sandler said.

Citigroup (C US) revenues for the year are seen in at the lower end of prior guidance, with Piper Sandler noting that executive comments at a December conference implied weaker-than-expected results. Net interest income growth is projected to be flat after six consecutive quarters of double-digit expansion.

BlackRock’s (BLK US) net flows are seen slipping 58% versus the same period a year ago, a more moderate decline compared to the previous quarter’s 85% plunge. While large-client redemption and fee-rate pressures made for a tougher operating environment last year, the outlook for asset managers in 2024 is turning more positive, “potentially aiding flows,” BI said.

The Bank of New York Mellon (BK US) could see its first decline in revenue since the second quarter of 2021. The lender’s profitability is softening even as it affirmed that it would meet its 20% net interest revenue growth in 2023, BI said.

Weakening fares, higher fuel costs and costs arising from a new pilot contract likely led to Delta Air Lines’ (DAL US) first profit retreat since 2021, with earnings seen shrinking 22% to $1.16 per share. Revenue growth is also seen decelerating to 10% from the prior quarter’s 13%. Slowing US economic growth, persistent inflation and ebbing travel demand are risks the airline faces in 2024, BI said.

Revenue growth at UnitedHealth (UNH US) decelerated for the second quarter in a row to 11% as its medical-loss ratio — the portion of premium revenue spent on care — rose to 84%, while medical enrollment slowed. The insurer could discuss its pending Brazil operations sale, for which it will take a $7 billion charge.

