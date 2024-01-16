(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. anchored an investment in Quantinuum valuing the maker of quantum computers at about $5 billion.

Mitsui & Co. and Amgen Inc. also participated in the $300 million funding round for the business, which was spun out of Honeywell International Inc. in 2021. Honeywell, which also participated in the capital raise, will remain the majority owner of Quantinuum, according to a statement Tuesday.

The valuation underscores the potential seen in the technology, which promises to solve complex problems that are difficult for regular computers. Honeywell began assembling a quantum computer more than a decade ago using the micro-manufacturing tools and precise controls it already employed at its aerospace and energy businesses. Quantinuum has improved accuracy and power with each new model.

JPMorgan was an early customer of Quantinuum and has made “groundbreaking discoveries” aided by quantum computing, Lori Beer, the bank’s global chief information officer, said in the statement. “Financial services has been identified as one of the first industries that will benefit from quantum technologies.”

Quantinuum has raised $625 million since its inception, including a round of funding when the startup merged with Cambridge Quantum Computing, a UK-based software provider. The business now makes its computers available to companies, including Mitsui.

Quantum computers harness the unique properties of atoms, employing quantum bits or qubits that provide exponentially more computing power than computer code that uses ones and zeroes. Quantum-computer makers, including International Business Machines Corp., have been improving the technology to reduce errors and scale up the number of qubits.

