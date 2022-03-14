(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. said it will remove a ban on hiring unvaccinated individuals starting next month, in a sign that the nation’s largest bank is putting the pandemic behind it.

JPMorgan will also end mandatory testing for employees without jabs from April 4, and stop requiring staff to report Covid-19 infections, it said in a memo to staff seen by Bloomberg. The bank said masking in its corporate offices will be voluntary for both vaccinated and unvaccinated staff, effective immediately.

“Across the U.S., as we continue to see cases decline, restrictions lifted and more flexibility with daily activities, we are learning to live with Covid as part of our new normal,” the bank said in its memo.

New York City employees must continue to meet vaccination requirements, unless the city lifts its order, it said.

With Covid concerns ebbing, this month stands to be a key one for corporate America’s efforts to fill up offices. Wells Fargo & Co. is planning to bring employees back to the office from Monday after its plans were repeatedly upended due to the surging virus. Citigroup Inc. is calling vaccinated staff in the U.S. back to the office for at least two days a week starting the week of March 21.

