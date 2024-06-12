(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s head of mergers and acquisitions for Southeast Asia, Johannes Roth, has left to join Citigroup Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Roth tendered his resignation last week and is on gardening leave, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. He will join Citi as director of sector coverage including oil and gas with a focus on Southeast Asia, one of the people said.

Representatives from Citi and JPMorgan declined to comment. Roth didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment via LinkedIn.

Roth joined JPMorgan in 2008 as an analyst based in Frankfurt, followed by stints in London and Hong Kong, his LinkedIn profile shows. He left to work as a senior associate at Noble Group Ltd. in Hong Kong from 2013 to 2016 and then returned to JPMorgan as vice president of consumer and retail coverage. He became head of Southeast Asia M&A in February 2022, based in Singapore.

The volume of completed M&A deals in the Asia Pacific region totals $235 billion this year, with JPMorgan ranking fourth after Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities Inc. and UBS Group AG, data complied by Bloomberg show. Citi tops the Asia-Pacific league table on equity offerings, with $6.7 billion in transactions so far.

