(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has named Keith Canton head of Americas equity capital markets as the bank reshuffles the group’s leadership amid a market drought.

Canton, who joined the New York-based firm in 2015, was most recently head of its private capital market business, according to an internal company memo reviewed by Bloomberg. He replaces Jeff Zajkowski, who has retired.

The appointment is among more than a half-dozen moves outlined in the memo from Achintya Mangla, who was named sole head of global ECM last year.

Other changes include:

Santosh Sreenivasan, currently head of equity-linked capital markets, will now also lead the private capital markets business.

Tommy Rueger, most recently head of health-care ECM, will become a vice chairman.

Ben Burdett will head health-care ECM.

David Ke will be responsible for East Coast health care.

Goksu Yolac will head diversified industries and real estate ECM. Yolac was most recently head of special purpose acquisition companies.

Greg Chamberlain and Eugene Sohn will become co-heads of technology ECM.

Alice Takhtajan becomes head of media and communications, fintech and services ECM as well as head of technology ECM execution.

Michael Wise will remain as vice chairman of ECM.

A representative for JPMorgan confirmed the contents of the memo.

Public companies listed in the US have raised close to $20 billion selling equities this year, the lowest volume since 2009, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Market volatility and economic uncertainty have virtually brought the IPO market to a standstill.

