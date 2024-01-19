(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has named Sollo Cho, a managing director, to lead its investment banking business in South Korea.

Cho’s appointment as the head of investment banking in the North Asian country is effective Friday, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News. A representative for JPMorgan confirmed the content of the memo.

The banker, who joined JPMorgan in 2018, helped arrange South Korea’s largest online payment service Kakao Pay Corp.’s $1.3 billion initial public offering in 2021 and the $827 million IPO of Hybe Co., the K-pop agency of superstars BTS in 2020. He was also involved in deals such as Hybe’s acquisition of Ithaca Holdings, a management company and record label.

Cho previously worked at Deutsche Bank AG and ABN Amro Bank NV.

