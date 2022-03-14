(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has appointed Virginie de Grivel Nigam to lead its equity capital markets business in the U.K. and Ireland.

De Grivel Nigam has most recently been head of JPMorgan’s equity-linked operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. She is replacing Barry Meyers, who is leaving the U.S. bank to take an opportunity with a corporate, according to an internal memo.

Ismail Iraqi will succeed De Grivel Nigam as head of EMEA equity-linked. A representative for JPMorgan confirmed the contents of the memo.

JPMorgan ranks second for ECM work in EMEA over the last 12 months, with more than $15 billion of deal credit, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Russia’s military attack on Ukraine effectively shut the market for initial public offerings in Europe, just as bankers were gearing up for a busier March after a slow start to the year. Among the large IPOs set to kick off in the coming months is the London listing of Olam International Ltd.’s food unit, on which JPMorgan has a lead role.

