(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has named Madhav Kalyan as head of payments for Asia Pacific as part of a reshuffle of its senior executives in the region.

Kalyan is succeeding Sridhar Kanthadai, who will become co-head of global payment rails and payment VAS, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News. Kalyan joined the US bank in 2009 as head of corporate banking for India and was named senior country officer for the South Asian country in 2021.

Kaustubh Kulkarni will take over as India’s senior country officer at JPMorgan, effective Nov. 1, the memo shows. He will continue in his role as vice chair of Asia Pacific. As a result, Vineet Mishra will become the sole head of investment banking for Southeast Asia.

Navin Wadhwani has joined JPMorgan as its investment banking chief for India, according to the memo. Wadhwani left Reliance Industries Ltd. earlier this year after overseeing its mergers and acquisitions activities for more than 10 years. He also had a stint at Rothschild & Co. Separately, PD Singh will expand his role as head of corporate banking for India and act as an interim Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase Bank in the country, subject to regulatory approval.

A representative for JPMorgan confirmed the contents of the memo.

