(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. elevated Doug Petno and Filippo Gori to lead global banking, the first management shuffle under new commercial and investment banking co-heads Jenn Piepszak and Troy Rohrbaugh.

The firm combined its commercial, corporate and investment banking businesses under Petno and Gori, “better aligning our coverage of clients as they grow in size and complexity,” according to an internal memo Monday. Vis Raghavan, who was named sole head of investment banking last month, left JPMorgan to become Citigroup Inc.’s head of banking.

“We are industry leaders today across our investment banking, commercial banking and corporate banking franchises,” Piepszak and Rohrbaugh wrote in the memo. “We have no doubt that Filippo and Doug, two outstanding leaders known for their hard work, dedication and integrity, will continue that tradition while driving us forward.”

Gori, who was previously head of the Asia-Pacific region, will move to London from Hong Kong as part of the changes. He’ll also serve as JPMorgan’s head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Sjoerd Leenart will become head of the Asia-Pacific region, the firm said in a separate memo Monday.

Petno had been JPMorgan’s head of commercial banking since 2012.

