(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. appointed Wai Mei Hong as senior country officer for Singapore, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News.

Edmund Lee, the bank’s current senior country officer in the city-state, will become vice chair of Asia Pacific, the memo shows. The appointment of Hong, JPMorgan’s head of corporate banking for Singapore and ASEAN, will take effect from Oct. 1. She will continue in her existing roles.

Hong has more than 25 years of experience in the banking industry, 15 of them with JPMorgan, according to the memo. As senior country officer, her responsibilities will include helping to facilitate client engagement, drive local governance and controls and ensure strong coordination.

A representative for JPMorgan confirmed the contents of the memo.

The move comes as the bank has promoted leaders in the region from within its ranks. Tammi Yong, who joined JPMorgan in 2015, was named head of investment banking for Malaysia in June, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News.

