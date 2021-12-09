(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. was ordered by a London judge to give a trader that it fired during a market spoofing probe his job back.

The bank must rehire Bradley Jones, a cash equities trader, who won his unfair dismissal case earlier this year. Jones successfully argued that he was only fired because the bank wanted to show it was taking a tougher line on a spoofing scandal that cost it close to $1 billion in penalties and asked for reinstatement into the same or a similar role.

While U.K. employment judges can order a firm to re-hire staff, companies have the power to refuse to comply. Whatever JPMorgan decides, it will still be left having to pay Jones his backdated salary and compensation since the time of his dismissal in January 2020. He earned $675,000 in 2018 alone, according to court documents.

Judge Stephen Knight on Thursday refused to order the bank to reinstate Jones into the same role he’d been dismissed from in London, but said the bank must re-hire him into a similar role in Hong Kong, which would see him trading equity derivatives. Jones had previously identified that role as being appropriate for him, while JPMorgan had argued that the complexity of the role would “create risk and jeopardy for the bank” if Jones was to take the job.

JPMorgan and Jones’ lawyer didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The tribunal judge said in a July ruling that it rejected JPMorgan’s claims that Jones engaged in spoofing himself and found the bank fired him “because of its desire to appease its regulators by showing it was ‘cleaning up its act.’” The bank is appealing that decision.

