(Bloomberg) -- A leveraged loan deal from Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC has been revamped after facing investor pushback.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., which is leading the proposed transaction, has boosted the spread on the loan and is knocking the price down to 95 cents on the dollar, according to people familiar with the matter. The minimum loan amount is now $2.25 billion, and commitments were due November 3 at 11:00 a.m. New York time, said the people who are not authorized to speak publicly.

The overhaul comes after the original $2.54 billion deal to extend the company’s debt maturity by three years was met with lackluster demand from buyers, the people said.

In the initial offering, the investors who didn’t agree to the extension were to be stripped of their collateral, covenants and other pertinent documentation protections. That means investors who didn’t cooperate would have been pushed further back in line for repayment, said the people. After backlash, that proposal in the revised deal was reverted to the provisions of the existing credit agreement from 2018.

A representative for JPMorgan declined to comment. Representatives for Amneal didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Some issuers tapping the leveraged loan market in recent weeks have been forced to pull their transactions after failing to woo investors, as was seen in the case of Kraton Corp., Cook & Boardman Group and BGIS. Lenders have also been sweetening deal terms to lure buyers who are hesitant to splurge on lower-rated credits that may be pinched by higher interest rates.

--With assistance from Jill R. Shah.

