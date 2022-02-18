(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. will hold an investor day before the summer, its first in more than two years, following criticism over the bank’s expense strategy and how it communicates with shareholders.

“We’re eager to kind of tell the story and take some time to go into more detail, so we are actually going to do an investor day this year,” Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum said Friday at a Credit Suisse Group AG conference.

The New York-based company last held an investor day in February 2020, and canceled a previously planned one during the Covid-19 pandemic. On Monday, Wells Fargo & Co. analyst Mike Mayo wrote in a note that JPMorgan’s “reduced transparency, financial discipline and shareholder consideration” call into question the premium that the biggest U.S. bank enjoys.

After JPMorgan reported fourth-quarter results, Mayo said the bank has traded “front-loaded spending for less-certain back-ended benefits.” Expenses in the last three months of 2021 rose 11% from a year earlier, and the firm said to expect them to rise to about $77 billion this year excluding legal costs, which would be an 8.6% increase.

Shares of New York-based JPMorgan are down 4.4% this year, making it one of the worst performers in the 24-company KBW Bank Index, which is up 4.2% in the period.

