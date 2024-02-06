(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. plans to open more than 500 new branches and hire 3,500 workers over the next three years, expanding into additional markets that include low-income and rural communities as well as locations aimed at the rich.

The company said it’s making a multibillion-dollar commitment with the expansion. About 1,700 locations will be renovated as part of the investment, bringing the total number upgraded since 2021 to 3,000, the New York-based bank said in a statement Tuesday.

More than 20 J.P. Morgan branches — outlets targeting the affluent — are also in the works, including one at Columbus Circle in New York and one on Pine Street in San Francisco. Most were previously operated by First Republic, the failed bank that JPMorgan acquired last year.

“These new branches will serve clients across banking, lending and wealth, and will offer the best of both worlds –- the strength and scale of JPMorgan Chase and First Republic’s commitment to exceptional client service,” Jennifer Roberts, chief executive officer of Chase Consumer Banking, said in the statement.

JPMorgan, which operates more than 4,700 branches in the US, said in 2018 it was expanding its branch network in as many as 20 new markets, including Boston and Philadelphia. It’s the only bank with branches in all 48 contiguous states.

